A 67 fast back conversion for Mrs. bbettto !

horse sence

horse sence

15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
11,043
6,382
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
#1
Yep ,you heard that right ,this young lady wants a 67 fast back so we are going to build her one !
She found a nice looking 68 coupe ,delivered it along with all the conversion parts .
It is supposed to storm here for just about the next 8 days so it may be a week before i get started .
The floors look good although i did find one hole on the passenger side rear that looks easy enough . I will know for sure after i blast the floor .
20240131_113922.jpg
20240131_113943.jpg
 
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

horse sence
Progress Thread A new FB conversion for bbettto
Replies
158
Views
10K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
N
68 Mustang
Replies
2
Views
860
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
horse sence
A fast back conversion for randym67
Replies
103
Views
8K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
horse sence
horse sence
horse sence
Very rough 65 coupe to fast back conversion
Replies
40
Views
5K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
67coupestang
Stumped on this brake issue
Replies
4
Views
873
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
67coupestang
67coupestang
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu