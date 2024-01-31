A 67 fast back conversion for Mrs. bbettto !

horse sence
Yep ,you heard that right ,this young lady wants a 67 fast back so we are going to build her one !
She found a nice looking 68 coupe ,delivered it along with all the conversion parts .
It is supposed to storm here for just about the next 8 days so it may be a week before i get started .
The floors look good although i did find one hole on the passenger side rear that looks easy enough . I will know for sure after i blast the floor .
