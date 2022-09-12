Very rough 65 coupe to fast back conversion

Well ,i have been waiting for sheet metal for several months now ,it finally came in !I have a 65 coupe ,very rough but most of it trims off any way . The problem is someone has replaced a lot of metal that would not normally trim off so i will have to ,probably ,have to remove most of it and start over .The front clip has already been replaced and i am not sure it was aligned correctly the floor has been replaced but not finished and just welded on the edges of the sheet metal.Wheel tubs were replaced but i dont think they were aligned correctly .The passenger side rear frame rail has a half length repair and i can definatley see it is off in both length and pushed over to the driver side ,now you can not just hang this metal and weld it where you think it looks good ,this will be a tough one i am pretty sure !