Very rough 65 coupe to fast back conversion

horse sence

horse sence

15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,785
6,093
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
#1
Well ,i have been waiting for sheet metal for several months now ,it finally came in !
I have a 65 coupe ,very rough but most of it trims off any way . The problem is someone has replaced a lot of metal that would not normally trim off so i will have to ,probably ,have to remove most of it and start over .
The front clip has already been replaced and i am not sure it was aligned correctly the floor has been replaced but not finished and just welded on the edges of the sheet metal.
Wheel tubs were replaced but i dont think they were aligned correctly .
The passenger side rear frame rail has a half length repair and i can definatley see it is off in both length and pushed over to the driver side ,now you can not just hang this metal and weld it where you think it looks good ,this will be a tough one i am pretty sure !
20220912_155347.jpg
20220912_155401.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors (?)


#4
horse sence said:
Well ,i have been waiting for sheet metal for several months now ,it finally came in !
I have a 65 coupe ,very rough but most of it trims off any way . The problem is someone has replaced a lot of metal that would not normally trim off so i will have to ,probably ,have to remove most of it and start over .
The front clip has already been replaced and i am not sure it was aligned correctly the floor has been replaced but not finished and just welded on the edges of the sheet metal.
Wheel tubs were replaced but i dont think they were aligned correctly .
The passenger side rear frame rail has a half length repair and i can definatley see it is off in both length and pushed over to the driver side ,now you can not just hang this metal and weld it where you think it looks good ,this will be a tough one i am pretty sure !
20220912_155347.jpg
20220912_155401.jpg
Click to expand...
Sometimes I start a resurrection type project and wonder if it’s worth it.
These amaze me. I hope it lines up better than you fear.
 
#6
I have a compact Bosch laser that i will be using to square it up ,especially the rear frame rails because i can clearly see passenger side is way off , It shows verticle and horizontal at the same time ,about the size of a large tape measure and it is self leveling if it gets bumped .
Kind of hard to see the laser in a pic for some reason but easily seen when in use
20220912_160518.jpg
20220912_160700.jpg
20220912_160652.jpg
 
#7
What a mess ,i knew better than to take on someone else's work !
Wound up having to plasma cut it into pieces to get the badly welded pieces off ,i wanted to save the wheel tubs but there was just no way! I have a feeling i will have to cut off the passenger side rear frame rail as well ,it is a good 4 inches to the driver side and looks like 1 inch to short . The driver rear door post is all screwed up so it has to come off .as i said ,you cant just hang that metal and weld it any old place !
20220915_100229.jpg
20220915_100235.jpg
20220915_102002.jpg
 
  • Wow
Reactions: 1 user
#8
A whole day trying to square up the frame rails on this thing ,i dont think anything was measured it was just welded in . The passenger side was 3 1/4 inches inward and about 1 inch down . I jiged it up between my posts on my car port and pushed it over with a porta power ,i put a screw jack at the very end and one at the front of the rocker and jumped on top of the rear rail ..dont laugh ,it worked ! Clean up the rust and it will be ready to put the back end together .
rps20221003_163331.jpg
rps20221003_163237.jpg
rps20221003_163206.jpg
rps20221003_163012.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#10
I welded the end brace in while still clamped together ,didnt move a bit when i released the clamps . I clamped the trunk floors in place a set a new gas tank in to make sure it was square and all the holes hit right on . I have to pull it back apart and blast and prime the rails and it will be ready to go together .
20221005_101216.jpg
20221005_101222.jpg
20221005_101227.jpg
 
#12
Who ever got the idea to powder coat parts that are going to be welded STOP ! stop it now ,you can not weld through that crap ,even grinding it off ! I dont know who makes these trunk floors but they are much thinner metal than dynacorn and that makes it even worse with the powder coat ,and the smell:poo:. They welded but took me twice as long and the welds look terrible ,the grey dynacorn metal welded with no problems .lots of grinding now because i had to build the welds higher than i wanted
20221005_150831.jpg
20221005_150840.jpg

20221005_150852.jpg
 
#16
Back into it . Got both door frames in along with the front and rear roof braces . Set both quarters in place just see how it was going to line up ,looks like a very good fit but ,the lower corners inside the quarter vents is welded in 1 1 /4 inch to low ,nice job Dynacorn ! That is why i like the un welded pieces . I will have to drill them loose and raise them up and i will be ready for the roof rails and then the quarters .
20221022_113830.jpg
20221022_133042.jpg
20221022_143451.jpg
20221022_144452.jpg
20221022_144459.jpg
20221022_144511.jpg
20221022_144555.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2
2002 Mustang - Rough Idle Issue
Replies
0
Views
126
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
2002newedge
2
horse sence
2006 GT rebuild
Replies
22
Views
1K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
horse sence
horse sence
fredpinto
Edelbrock 1406 carb jets and rod replacement
Replies
0
Views
101
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
fredpinto
fredpinto
manicmechanic007
I have a 04 F150 heritage that is a problem child
Replies
2
Views
257
Other Auto Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
keel
Engine Car is idling rough and cutting out
Replies
4
Views
333
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
keel
keel
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu