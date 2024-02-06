Paint and Body A Couple Pictures of My 82 Rust Repair Project

A couple pictures mostly of the starting point for repairing the rusty cowl on my 82 Mustang.

Yes, this is the hard way...

Now on the third 2 x 4 sheet of 18 gage and about five bottles of gas, and a bunch of wire...
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20230612_161554836 dr side cowl side rust.jpg
    IMG_20230612_161554836 dr side cowl side rust.jpg
    325.3 KB · Views: 6
  • IMG_20230612_161556392 More dr side inner fender brace rust.jpg
    IMG_20230612_161556392 More dr side inner fender brace rust.jpg
    294 KB · Views: 6
  • IMG_20230612_161558375 dr side inner fender brace rust.jpg
    IMG_20230612_161558375 dr side inner fender brace rust.jpg
    268.1 KB · Views: 6
  • IMG_20230615_150916227 Dr side cowl plenum rust.jpg
    IMG_20230615_150916227 Dr side cowl plenum rust.jpg
    156.1 KB · Views: 6
  • IMG_20230623_185320078 Dr side vent rusty.jpg
    IMG_20230623_185320078 Dr side vent rusty.jpg
    166.6 KB · Views: 6
  • IMG_20230624_174229080 Driver side vent b.jpg
    IMG_20230624_174229080 Driver side vent b.jpg
    198.6 KB · Views: 6

