A couple pictures mostly of the starting point for repairing the rusty cowl on my 82 Mustang.
Yes, this is the hard way...
Now on the third 2 x 4 sheet of 18 gage and about five bottles of gas, and a bunch of wire...
Attachments
IMG_20230612_161554836 dr side cowl side rust.jpg
IMG_20230612_161556392 More dr side inner fender brace rust.jpg
IMG_20230612_161558375 dr side inner fender brace rust.jpg
IMG_20230615_150916227 Dr side cowl plenum rust.jpg
IMG_20230623_185320078 Dr side vent rusty.jpg
IMG_20230624_174229080 Driver side vent b.jpg