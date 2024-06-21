After waiting for 1 year, it finally came

June of 2023 I ordered a DUI duraspark distributor. Advertised lead time was 18 weeks..DUI contacted me and told me they were having a hard time finding parts to build me one, the quote from them was " the parts to build one are not available" , but asked me to be patient..... It came yesterday...... Had some concerns, but DUI came through......My car has one of the LMR duraspark distributors with the steel gear for a roller camshaft, and it runs fine with it, although its only been a break in start up with a couple of start ups since, it runs fine... I wanted a good backup and there was a long thread somewhere concerning the dimensions of where the dist gear rubs on the block and what the clearances should be that the LMR distributor is a bit tight on.....