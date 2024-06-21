After waiting for 1 year, it finally came

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
4,384
2,449
153
Florida
#1
June of 2023 I ordered a DUI duraspark distributor. Advertised lead time was 18 weeks..
DUI contacted me and told me they were having a hard time finding parts to build me one, the quote from them was " the parts to build one are not available" , but asked me to be patient..... It came yesterday...... Had some concerns, but DUI came through......

My car has one of the LMR duraspark distributors with the steel gear for a roller camshaft, and it runs fine with it, although its only been a break in start up with a couple of start ups since, it runs fine... I wanted a good backup and there was a long thread somewhere concerning the dimensions of where the dist gear rubs on the block and what the clearances should be that the LMR distributor is a bit tight on.....
DSCF1490.JPG
DSCF1491.JPG
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

U
Hello from N.C. Joined a year ago, finally have something to brag about.
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
gearhead77
Wheels-Tires Quad shock quandry
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Jarhead67
J
Piranahbite
What in gods green earth happend to my N/A 2.3?
Replies
8
Views
1K
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
Piranahbite
Piranahbite
S
Slow84LX's 1984 T-top coupe
Replies
26
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
E
Possible dummy questions about Terminator X tuning
Replies
2
Views
732
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Ethereal_Zer0
E
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu