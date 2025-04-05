Anyone recognize this fuel pump

Just curious as to what pump I am pulling out of this car I bought back in 2016. The number on it is -
F23 U 9350 A2A
AOF 289
18194-28
Hat (or Pat)no 450 0270
I'm putting in a 255 but I'm just curious what was in there. The car has some mods to include a cam shorty headers exhaust and the nitrous line is still on the car. The odometer was not working at 163k when I bought it. I'm thinking the very first time I pulled a pump back in the day it looked similar.
