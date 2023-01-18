Are ecu’s always rebuildable?

Buddy finished up the manual swap on my car. Repined the o2 harness for use with an A9l , ran into a bunch of issues with poor idle , running rich , and acting up, engine light.



Disconnected the o2 harness and it ran better but had an engine light. Tried a different a9l and it ran fine. Temp solution was to repin for the a9p. Runs perfect with the a9p. I’ll have the car back this week and can dig in and diagnose myself.



All signs point to a bad ecu. Is there any extra testing I should do? Anything i

Should check on the ecu before sending it off?



Car is a factory 91 5.0 auto, now a 5 speed .