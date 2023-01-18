Are ecu’s always rebuildable?

ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
194
63
38
40
midwestern america
Buddy finished up the manual swap on my car. Repined the o2 harness for use with an A9l , ran into a bunch of issues with poor idle , running rich , and acting up, engine light.

Disconnected the o2 harness and it ran better but had an engine light. Tried a different a9l and it ran fine. Temp solution was to repin for the a9p. Runs perfect with the a9p. I’ll have the car back this week and can dig in and diagnose myself.

All signs point to a bad ecu. Is there any extra testing I should do? Anything i
Should check on the ecu before sending it off?

Car is a factory 91 5.0 auto, now a 5 speed .
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

daredevil95
Engine GT40 Tubular Intake Install Problems....
Replies
32
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
daredevil95
daredevil95
Trilldev123
Black and Grey 8 pin connectors and painless harness swap
Replies
4
Views
852
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Trilldev123
Trilldev123
Z
Electrical Injector pulse and 5v reference
Replies
14
Views
820
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
zombiestang
Z
J
Engine 95 GT stalls at idle
Replies
6
Views
594
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jasper C
J
stangman16
Electrical Bad ECU?
Replies
23
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu