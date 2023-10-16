Basic idea of how mass air works - explain?

hoopty5.0
Hey guys,
It's been many years since I've messed with a MAF. The vehicle in question is my bronco, but still the same theory at work. My question is on the robustness of a MAF system, as in what's the upward limit on airflow changes you can make to a factory system before it's not going to work right?
I remember you can swap in a MAF sensor calibrated for 24# injectors and a set of injectors and it'll not really need a tune (obviously a tune is always a good idea to verify)
But I'm talking super mild - GT40 intake, TFS1 or similar cam, and some small aluminum heads. I feel like this has been done 10 million times but that area of my memory is foggy.
