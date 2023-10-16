Basic idea of how mass air works - explain?

hoopty5.0

hoopty5.0

mechanicus terribilis
10 Year Member
Dec 14, 2010
7,457
6,616
214
SW Houston
#1
Hey guys,

It's been many years since I've messed with a MAF. The vehicle in question is my bronco, but still the same theory at work. My question is on the robustness of a MAF system, as in what's the upward limit on airflow changes you can make to a factory system before it's not going to work right?
I remember you can swap in a MAF sensor calibrated for 24# injectors and a set of injectors and it'll not really need a tune (obviously a tune is always a good idea to verify)
But I'm talking super mild - GT40 intake, TFS1 or similar cam, and some small aluminum heads. I feel like this has been done 10 million times but that area of my memory is foggy.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
You should not need [any] changes to the MAF system for those mods.

If you end up going with a larger MAF and TB then choose one of the OEM units that are 19# injector compatible. You won't need 24s for those mods.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

gavinmgrant
Resolved 2004 Mach 1 WOT fuel/spark issue?
Replies
26
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
gavinmgrant
gavinmgrant
L
5.0 to GT40 upgrade. Which MAF, plugs and coil? Using A9L and 19lb injectors
Replies
37
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
S
Holly Terminator X or Megasquirt
Replies
7
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
TorchRed_4.0
Surging Idle
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
JasonRP
Seemingly random 'will it fit' and 'how well does it work' kinds of questions...
Replies
19
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu