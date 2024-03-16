Battery & cel light on no key!

Ok now I have a news problem! I changed my fuel injectors and was going to test my car so I connected back the neg battery terminal and I heard my fuel pump prime looked at gauge it had gas and looked in the car and see the cel and battery light on without the key in the ignition! All I did was change fuel injectors and opened up the salt pepper shakers and spread the bullet pins with a pin anyone please help I need my car for work on Monday and I have a doctors appointment with my pcp.Here is a pic of what I saw. I feel like I’m going crazy I’d rather be where I was the other day where my car was running extremely lean.And no I didn’t attempt to start it. As soon as I touch neg terminal to battery I see the seatbelt signal, check engine light and the battery symbol and I hear the pump kick on as if I turned the key forward without a key!O and I haven’t even messed with the gauge cluster . Disconnected the ecu and the battery light still stays on