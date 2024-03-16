Battery & cel light on no key!

Creomod

Creomod

5 Year Member
Sep 14, 2018
284
21
28
San Antonio,Texas
#1
Ok now I have a news problem! I changed my fuel injectors and was going to test my car so I connected back the neg battery terminal and I heard my fuel pump prime looked at gauge it had gas and looked in the car and see the cel and battery light on without the key in the ignition! All I did was change fuel injectors and opened up the salt pepper shakers and spread the bullet pins with a pin anyone please help I need my car for work on Monday and I have a doctors appointment with my pcp.Here is a pic of what I saw. I feel like I’m going crazy I’d rather be where I was the other day where my car was running extremely lean.And no I didn’t attempt to start it. As soon as I touch neg terminal to battery I see the seatbelt signal, check engine light and the battery symbol and I hear the pump kick on as if I turned the key forward without a key!O and I haven’t even messed with the gauge cluster . Disconnected the ecu and the battery light still stays on
 

Attachments

  • 01F48CE9-50E0-4C88-80DC-BA109DA6BA3E.jpeg
    01F48CE9-50E0-4C88-80DC-BA109DA6BA3E.jpeg
    536.9 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Stalls, Have to Sit with Battery Disconnected, Then Starts/Runs Fine
Replies
9
Views
340
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
D
Electrical Manual 2003 GT 4.6L coupe that will not start. Thoughts? Resources?
Replies
3
Views
402
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
PSKSAM2
P
9
bypassed key with push button, how to get power to key for dash lights etc?
Replies
0
Views
642
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
902fox351
9
O
Resolved New here, bad electrical problems
Replies
3
Views
740
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Oxfordwhite01gt
O
S
Resolved No Spark
Replies
5
Views
312
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu