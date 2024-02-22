This is my first post on this forum and first mustang in 16 years. I recently purchased a 95 gt very 5 speed. Has 3.08 factory gears. I found a brand new in box bbk offroad x pipe and I'm picking it up tomorrow. I am planning on keeping the stock headers and catback for now. I am 47 after all... Can anyone give me some tips and any spare parts I should pick up from the hardware store before attemping this on jackstands in my single garage? I was thinking ramps up front and jack stands in the rear. Am I going to need any bolts, nuts, gaskets etc.? I'll be putting in new o2's while I'm in there. Also I have been told this will bolt up to my stock equipment on both ends. Is this true? Thanks in advance!