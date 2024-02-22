Exhaust bbk offroad x pipe install

R

ruggles

New Member
Feb 22, 2024
2
0
0
canada
#1
This is my first post on this forum and first mustang in 16 years. I recently purchased a 95 gt very 5 speed. Has 3.08 factory gears. I found a brand new in box bbk offroad x pipe and I'm picking it up tomorrow. I am planning on keeping the stock headers and catback for now. I am 47 after all... Can anyone give me some tips and any spare parts I should pick up from the hardware store before attemping this on jackstands in my single garage? I was thinking ramps up front and jack stands in the rear. Am I going to need any bolts, nuts, gaskets etc.? I'll be putting in new o2's while I'm in there. Also I have been told this will bolt up to my stock equipment on both ends. Is this true? Thanks in advance!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Exhaust Manifold Questions
Replies
11
Views
2K
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
KingSaturn
K
LILCBRA
TB Injection Install (Aces Killshot)
Replies
18
Views
854
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
D
Computer support for top end mods?
Replies
24
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
R
New Edge noob in Canada
Replies
8
Views
521
The Welcome Wagon
Noobz347
Noobz347
Mhalc1
Suspension Foxbody ride height change after installing new control arms
Replies
35
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu