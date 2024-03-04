Cobra Jet NJ
- Apr 19, 2002
- 8
- 0
- 1
Location: Delran NJ
Fits: 86-93 Fox 5.0
I have a used old school BBK 65mm "Power Plus" EGR spacer.
Sale is for the spacer only (EGR nuts and throttle cable bracket not included).
Note:
This was received in trade for other 5.0 parts. The top coolant tube nipples were twisted off on both sides prior to my ownership. SEE IMAGE where I have highlighted the area in green. Not a big deal, use a Dremel or hand file to file flat, then just use a little grey silicone or JB Weld to cover the very small area.
Other than the above note, nothing is wrong with the item, could use a little cleaning and a polish if into under hood "bling"
$55.00 SHIPPED to the US 48
I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
