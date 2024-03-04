For Sale BBK Power Plus 65mm EGR Spacer

C

Cobra Jet NJ

New Member
Apr 19, 2002
8
0
1
NJ
#1
Location: Delran NJ
Fits: 86-93 Fox 5.0

IMG_4926.jpeg
IMG_4928.jpeg
IMG_4927.jpeg
IMG_4929.jpeg
I have a used old school BBK 65mm "Power Plus" EGR spacer.

Sale is for the spacer only (EGR nuts and throttle cable bracket not included).

Note:
This was received in trade for other 5.0 parts. The top coolant tube nipples were twisted off on both sides prior to my ownership. SEE IMAGE where I have highlighted the area in green. Not a big deal, use a Dremel or hand file to file flat, then just use a little grey silicone or JB Weld to cover the very small area.

Other than the above note, nothing is wrong with the item, could use a little cleaning and a polish if into under hood "bling"

$55.00 SHIPPED to the US 48

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
For Sale Fox Phenolic intake spacer - Holley SysteMax/Saleen/Trick Flow/Ford Truck
Replies
0
Views
9
Engine and Power Adder
Cobra Jet NJ
C
C
For Sale Black Canton Aluminum Overflow Bottle
Replies
0
Views
1
Engine and Power Adder
Cobra Jet NJ
C
C
For Sale Remote mount battery turn on/off switch & 4 guage cables
Replies
0
Views
17
Interior Exterior Parts
Cobra Jet NJ
C
C
For Sale 1990’s Factory AM/FM stereo w/cassette/Dolby (has the Todd Lane Bluetooth modification)
Replies
0
Views
14
Interior Exterior Parts
Cobra Jet NJ
C
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
48
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu