BBK shortie header install questions!

This weekend my brother and I are going to install the BBK shorties on his 03 GT 5spd. I need any and all tips available to make the job more expedient. We already installed a Magnaflow o/r x-pipe and cat-back. So we don't need any help removing the x-pipe.
For those who have done them, if you could have had your "dream garage", what tools would have helped you if you had them? Specific length extensions, ratcheting wrenches, etc.... Specific sizes will really help, or at least the specific application so I can check the size and buy the necessary tool.
We will have air tools available. I am going to get a regular air gun, and a 1/4 drive ratchet. So those will be available, and I don't mind buying something else to go along with it that will be of use.
If any of the header bolts were a PITA, or motor mounts were very unaccessable, what would have helped?
BTW, the plan is to follow BBK's install guide. Remove x-pipe, starter, steering column, remove p-side motor mount and jacking up the passenger side of the engine.
I have a full set of 1/4 & 3/8 drive sockets & ratchets, 1/2 breaker bar, 1/2 & 3/8 swivel u-joints, 1/2"F - 3/8"M adapter, 3/8"F - 1/4"M adapter, 3/8F - 1/2M adapter, and a 10mm-22mm & 1/4" - 1" combination wrench set. My extensions are a 2" 1/4 drive, 4" 1/2 drive and 12" 1/2 drive. Will I need some inbetween extensions? Which drive & what sizes?
Thanks in advance!
Scott
