BBK shortie header install questions!

mo_dingo(PM) said: But I had a few questions for you specifically. You said that one nut needed to be torqued down first, then the rest. Which nut is this? In what order did you tighten them down?

mo_dingo(PM) said: Secondly, was there anything else that you had a real problem getting to? Like any wierd bolts, or whatever. Your input is really appreciated.

mo_dingo said: Lastly, are the stock header gaskets copper? You implied that in your post, and I wanted to verify that before I depended on the stock gaskets to use on the new headers.

I emailed you an answer, but I'd thought I post the same here for someone else to stumble upon.For my installation of the JBAs, there was two nuts that could only be threaded if the header was loose, meaning that if you held the header against the head as if it were fully tighten down you couldn't get the nut on the stud. This was because the header rests so close to the stud when tightend down. So I had to start those two nuts with the header loose, and slowly tighten them down, alternatin between the two nuts. The rest went on with no problems. Your BBK headers may be different and not have this problem. I hope that all makes sense.The short version is I would advise you to start all of the nuts on the studs before you tighten any of them. That way you'll know quickly if any have to be tightened first.I recall re-installing the oil dipstick being a real pain because I tried to do it after the headers were in place. I would suggest at least starting that before tightening the drivers side header nuts. Here's a thread I created that has pics of the install and comments. Maybe it will help.Well, they are at least metal, I'm not sure about copper. If you look at the thread, about half way down there is some pics of the driver's side head and the gasket is hanging on the studs. Doesn't look copper but it is metal.Hope that helps!!!Sean