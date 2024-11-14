Boost controller

Hi, I have a turbo foxbody. Flash arc/on3 a bunch of other stuff h/c/I. But my question it about controlling boost.
I want to ditch the manual controller and go electric. I can't figure out how to get my mega squirt to do this. However, I'm wondering if there is a simpler way.
I have a Mac 3 port valve, I'm looking for a way to control it. Can I use a pressure switch. Normally off till it sees 15psi??? Or is there a gauge that would send power or ground to the Mac valve???
I'm really not looking to spend a ton of money on this. But I used to have a pressure switch that would turn on a relay for a water meth pump above 10psi. Or am I reinventing the wheel???
I want to ditch the manual controller and go electric. I can't figure out how to get my mega squirt to do this. However, I'm wondering if there is a simpler way.
I have a Mac 3 port valve, I'm looking for a way to control it. Can I use a pressure switch. Normally off till it sees 15psi??? Or is there a gauge that would send power or ground to the Mac valve???
I'm really not looking to spend a ton of money on this. But I used to have a pressure switch that would turn on a relay for a water meth pump above 10psi. Or am I reinventing the wheel???