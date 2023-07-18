So I've had brake issues the entire time I've owned this car. Now, I can't seem to find a brake booster that will actually work.



Here is what is happening. Its weird, bear with me:



- The VERY FIRST time I press the brake pedal after the car is completely cooled off, the brakes work great. After that, that the performance is crappy.

- After the engine (and engine bay) is hot from driving, the brake pedal sticks. I must use my foot to draw the pedal back to the top. The hotter it is under the hood, the worse this gets.

This happens every time I drive and is not intermittent.



NOW, the worst part is, this has happened to the original and TWO NEW BOOSTERS. They work great for about a week, then they begin to stick. Like I said this has happened with two brand new brake boosters. I have verified multiple different times that there is NO fluid leaking from the back of the master cylinder and the pedal pivot is free.



I know its the booster because I can unbolt the master cylinder and the brake pedal will still be stuck.



I don't think its a vacuum issue either. I installed an auxiliary vacuum pump for brakes with no difference.



I am at a total loss here.