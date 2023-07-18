Fox Brake booster keeps failing.

So I've had brake issues the entire time I've owned this car. Now, I can't seem to find a brake booster that will actually work.

Here is what is happening. Its weird, bear with me:

- The VERY FIRST time I press the brake pedal after the car is completely cooled off, the brakes work great. After that, that the performance is crappy.
- After the engine (and engine bay) is hot from driving, the brake pedal sticks. I must use my foot to draw the pedal back to the top. The hotter it is under the hood, the worse this gets.
This happens every time I drive and is not intermittent.

NOW, the worst part is, this has happened to the original and TWO NEW BOOSTERS. They work great for about a week, then they begin to stick. Like I said this has happened with two brand new brake boosters. I have verified multiple different times that there is NO fluid leaking from the back of the master cylinder and the pedal pivot is free.

I know its the booster because I can unbolt the master cylinder and the brake pedal will still be stuck.

I don't think its a vacuum issue either. I installed an auxiliary vacuum pump for brakes with no difference.

I am at a total loss here.
 

93CalypsoConvert said:
I know its the booster because I can unbolt the master cylinder and the brake pedal will still be stuck.
I'm not sure what this means. Does this mean that when you separate the MC from the booster that the pedal is [still] stuck?

If so, wouldn't that indicate a problem with the MC?

For :poo:s and grins, my first guess is that the stroke of the MC is too long and it's jamming it into the MC.
 
