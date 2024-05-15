t1_5.0
- May 6, 2024
- 9
- 0
- 1
Hello everyone, I recently bought a 93 gt convertible. I noticed it used to be an automatic by the way it was modified to fit the manual shifter. Today I looked at the ECUand I have a C3W. I thought automatics were A9P and manuals were A9L. Is this something I should change? Is the C3W fully compatible with a manual if that’s what came with it as an automatic or is that something they might have swapped when they changed it to a manual or should I replace it with an A9L?
Thanks in advance everyone!
