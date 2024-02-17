Engine Can change - valve springs also?

C

Cg’s 347

Member
Jan 15, 2024
9
1
13
CT
#1
I am tearing apart my motor because I lost oil pressure. While it’s apart I am buying a new cam. My setup is a 347 with edelbrock 60225 heads, Jay Allen custom billet cam, performer rpm 2 intake. I built the motor 20 years ago roughly. I would bet the motor doesn’t have more than 15k miles on it. I want to reuse the heads and intake but I am switching to a comp XE274HR recommended from comp. Trying to decide if I need to change the valve springs. When I built the motor I bought the springs with the cam and I don’t remember the seat pressure but I remember it was high, even the machine asked me if I was sure about it. With that being said should I replace the springs or use the existing? If the springs are too heavy could I damage the cam? Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AeroCoupe
Engine Roller Rocker to Valve Retainer Interference - Possible Source of Valve Train Noise
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
C
Engine Oil pressure issue
Replies
25
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
Andresquintana.mma
Engine Oil coming out of cai
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
AeroCoupe
Engine Looking for Roller Rockers for the Coupe
Replies
0
Views
669
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
T
Forced Induction On3 turbo on stock 89 with 87K miles --suggestions
Replies
23
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu