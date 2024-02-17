I am tearing apart my motor because I lost oil pressure. While it’s apart I am buying a new cam. My setup is a 347 with edelbrock 60225 heads, Jay Allen custom billet cam, performer rpm 2 intake. I built the motor 20 years ago roughly. I would bet the motor doesn’t have more than 15k miles on it. I want to reuse the heads and intake but I am switching to a comp XE274HR recommended from comp. Trying to decide if I need to change the valve springs. When I built the motor I bought the springs with the cam and I don’t remember the seat pressure but I remember it was high, even the machine asked me if I was sure about it. With that being said should I replace the springs or use the existing? If the springs are too heavy could I damage the cam? Thanks!