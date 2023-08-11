Help! 1995 MUSTANG GT 5.0 won’t start after install

Motor_City_MUSCLE
Aug 9, 2023
- 2
- 0
- 1
Help! 1995 mustang gt does not turn on after installing throttle body and CAI. When key is turned to the ON position, the check engine light does not come on. I have heard it could be a failed PCM. How could a PCM fail while/after this type of install?!? Instead… Could this be associated with the mass air flow sensor or TFI since I was touching and working with these connections. Could these prevent the car from starting?
I have rechecked all connections dozens of times. Fuel is at 3/4, battery is at 85%, and throttle body has been tested before installing CAI.
Any help is appreciated. Thanks.
