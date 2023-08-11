Help! 1995 MUSTANG GT 5.0 won’t start after install

Motor_City_MUSCLE

Motor_City_MUSCLE

Aug 9, 2023
Omaha, NE
Help! 1995 mustang gt does not turn on after installing throttle body and CAI. When key is turned to the ON position, the check engine light does not come on. I have heard it could be a failed PCM. How could a PCM fail while/after this type of install?!? Instead… Could this be associated with the mass air flow sensor or TFI since I was touching and working with these connections. Could these prevent the car from starting?

I have rechecked all connections dozens of times. Fuel is at 3/4, battery is at 85%, and throttle body has been tested before installing CAI.

Any help is appreciated. Thanks.
 

  • IMG_4703.jpeg
    IMG_4703.jpeg
    742.3 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4704.jpeg
    IMG_4704.jpeg
    719.5 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4702.jpeg
    IMG_4702.jpeg
    772.4 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4670.jpeg
    IMG_4670.jpeg
    400.1 KB · Views: 3

