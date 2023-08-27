Car running rich, fuel tank gurgling

Mstng93SSP
I went to a cruise this afternoon with my 1993 coupe with a 331 stroker. I filled my gas tank and the handle kept clicking off as if it is full, but it wasn't. After getting it full I drove to the cruise with no issues (about 12 miles). Upon returning home the car was running "burn your eyes" rich and when I parked it I could hear the fuel tank make a noise like a flushing toilet. It did this three times. Would a blocked/clogged tank vent cause these issues including the running rich?
Thanks
Chris
