Car running rich, fuel tank gurgling

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
Nov 29, 1999
Mililani, Hawaii
I went to a cruise this afternoon with my 1993 coupe with a 331 stroker. I filled my gas tank and the handle kept clicking off as if it is full, but it wasn't. After getting it full I drove to the cruise with no issues (about 12 miles). Upon returning home the car was running "burn your eyes" rich and when I parked it I could hear the fuel tank make a noise like a flushing toilet. It did this three times. Would a blocked/clogged tank vent cause these issues including the running rich?

Thanks

Chris
 

