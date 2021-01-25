This was the first big task I did alone, swapping to the cobra booster and 5 lug. Had no idea wtf I was doin, asking help on here every 30 minutes, looking on you tube etc. I’ve seen some guys say they finished their swap in like a day or so. It took me a week or more lol, but I did it and it was a learning experience, I was also swapping out all the suspension at the same time, plus redoing the rear end. I remember my wife came in bc I was yelling, she said are you ok I thought you said it was gonna be fun? I yelled f*#% yeah it’s a blast, then heard the garage door shut and there was nice whiskey drink waiting for me lol!!