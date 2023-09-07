About ready to install my Master Cylinder on my Brake booster... Both are new and I was wondering if there is anything special I need to do here..
Tried to attach a pic but is seems as if my picture thingy on my computer has downloaded an updated page from Finepix, so no worky....
There is a way to adjust the rod coming out of the new PB that pushes into the MC piston... What am I looking for contact??
Just a very small gap between the rod and piston?? As in Micrometer measurement" or more like " That looks good enough for the girls I run around with' ??
Thanks.....
