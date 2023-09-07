Brakes Installing new MC on new booster

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
3,614
2,024
143
Florida
#1
About ready to install my Master Cylinder on my Brake booster... Both are new and I was wondering if there is anything special I need to do here..
Tried to attach a pic but is seems as if my picture thingy on my computer has downloaded an updated page from Finepix, so no worky....
There is a way to adjust the rod coming out of the new PB that pushes into the MC piston... What am I looking for contact??
Just a very small gap between the rod and piston?? As in Micrometer measurement" or more like " That looks good enough for the girls I run around with' ??
Thanks.....
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Willybill32
Brakes ‘93 Cobra Brake Booster and Master Cylinder Question
Replies
13
Views
743
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Willybill32
Willybill32
R
Stuck in Florida
Replies
2
Views
227
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
93CalypsoConvert
Fox Brake booster keeps failing.
Replies
38
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
AeroCoupe
Granada Front Disc, 9” Drum Rear, 86 Bronco II MC, and Manual Brakes - Pedal Slack
Replies
7
Views
494
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
M
Fox Brakes sticking after booster rep.
Replies
12
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Maciasmarci
M
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu