Pulled these off my car due to some slight interference with the valve spring retainers (see picture). I am selling them with brand new poly locks as I reused the ones on the car due to the girdles. Price is $100 plus shipping. I believe they are good up to about 450 lbs/in on spring rate. This is an old add on Summit Racing for these so all the specs are in the add:Contact on them from the retainers (OD on the retainers was barely too large and I just failed to check that):Pictures of them in the Scorpion rocker box that I will be shipping them in:Front, back, and side to side (then I let the Alpine play...if you know you know):New poly locks: