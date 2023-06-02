For Sale Crane Energizer Roller Rockers - 3/8" Stud Mount

AeroCoupe

lube between the nut and the face
Pulled these off my car due to some slight interference with the valve spring retainers (see picture). I am selling them with brand new poly locks as I reused the ones on the car due to the girdles. Price is $100 plus shipping. I believe they are good up to about 450 lbs/in on spring rate. This is an old add on Summit Racing for these so all the specs are in the add:


Contact on them from the retainers (OD on the retainers was barely too large and I just failed to check that):
IMG_1682_rZqJseBxo3SXnLQJ5p1BKt.jpg


Pictures of them in the Scorpion rocker box that I will be shipping them in:
IMG_1699.jpg


Front, back, and side to side (then I let the Alpine play...if you know you know):
IMG_1700.jpg


New poly locks:
IMG_1702.jpg
 

