DCC Fan Controller--Fan Runs After Key Off Adjustment?

Hey, so this is probably a longshot, but does anyone who might happen to have a DCC controller, I have the FK45, know how to set whether the fan continues to run after you turn the key off? The directions that come with it tell you how to install it and set the temp the fan comes on, but nothing about that. I'm PRETTY sure it's a thing you can change, but I have no idea how. I'm guessing maybe you move one of the connectors to different pins or something, but I don't really know. I messaged the company, but haven't heard back. It's hard to tell if they're even there anymore.