DCC Fan Controller--Fan Runs After Key Off Adjustment?

ZephyrEFI

ZephyrEFI

Member
Mar 9, 2019
92
16
18
Shakopee, MN
#1
Hey, so this is probably a longshot, but does anyone who might happen to have a DCC controller, I have the FK45, know how to set whether the fan continues to run after you turn the key off? The directions that come with it tell you how to install it and set the temp the fan comes on, but nothing about that. I'm PRETTY sure it's a thing you can change, but I have no idea how. I'm guessing maybe you move one of the connectors to different pins or something, but I don't really know. I messaged the company, but haven't heard back. It's hard to tell if they're even there anymore.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Contour Fans & Factory ECU
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
T
Electrical Cooling fans won’t shut off.
Replies
0
Views
218
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
TheChad88
T
C
Electrical CCRM buzzes 2-3 seconds and Fuel pump doesnt stop priming & low speed fan comes on with the key in run position
Replies
3
Views
657
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Shuttleman83
S
PonyGTrider
Cooling Fan RF Interference after Battery Relocation
Replies
1
Views
429
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
KRUISR
Contour Fans - What you need to know
Replies
29
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu