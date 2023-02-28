2007_Crown_Vic
Active Member
-
- Aug 19, 2016
-
- 123
-
- 26
-
- 48
Hi, I was searching some posts here and there seems to be mixed opinions about diff fluid types and friction modifier. It seems a lot of people say synthetic fluid doesn't, or at least shouldn't need friction modifier. They say to run it and if there is chatter add a bit.
I was planning to use Pennzoil Full Synthetic. Anyone else used this? How did it work for you? Thanks!
I was planning to use Pennzoil Full Synthetic. Anyone else used this? How did it work for you? Thanks!