Disable ABS

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
40,580
16,218
224
Massachusetts
I feel like i should know the answer to this, but i've been out of the new edge game for a while so i'm fuzzy on some stuff.

On my '00 GT with ABS, i need to temporarily swap the wheels/tires from my Fox over to it. They are SN95 wheels, but the tires sizes are off. Larger out back. I *think* it's enough to mess with the ABS system.

Can i disable it by pulling an appropriate fuse, or just let the system detect the different tires sizes and error out on it's own? I'm just worried about erratic behavior from this.


The tires currently on it are complete junk, so I just need a temp solution to get it street legal for now.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TripleYellow
Tire setup improvements
Replies
10
Views
946
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
M
FE Build ABS Light constantly on
Replies
4
Views
588
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
L
P0122, running rich - an easier solution?
Replies
2
Views
168
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
P
4 Hole Bosch Injectors max HP and Tune -4.6 PI
Replies
1
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Chipss36
Chipss36
2000xp8
First real drive in a long time, some observations and minor issues
Replies
68
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu