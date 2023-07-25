Disable ABS

I feel like i should know the answer to this, but i've been out of the new edge game for a while so i'm fuzzy on some stuff.



On my '00 GT with ABS, i need to temporarily swap the wheels/tires from my Fox over to it. They are SN95 wheels, but the tires sizes are off. Larger out back. I *think* it's enough to mess with the ABS system.



Can i disable it by pulling an appropriate fuse, or just let the system detect the different tires sizes and error out on it's own? I'm just worried about erratic behavior from this.





The tires currently on it are complete junk, so I just need a temp solution to get it street legal for now.