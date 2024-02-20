Paint and Body DIY undertray thread

I've been toying with the idea of making an undertray for my foxbody, and potentially selling them on ebay / my own website since I have not been able to find anything similar on the market currently. Eventually I'd like to make a splitter and diffuser as well, but those have already been made (Carter's customs is a good example)
I have an engineering background and would love to make something for these cars that improves aerodynamics and efficiency of our cars, as well as keeping the underside protected and clean from road debris.

Here is a forum where someone did something similar for their Mitsubishi Evo, and I'd like to follow along the same route

How to: Make your own undertray (cheap & easy) - EvolutionM - Mitsubishi Lancer and Lancer Evolution Community

Evo How Tos / Installations - How to: Make your own undertray (cheap & easy) - After driving with no undertray for about 3 years I finally decided I NEED one. The stock one is a piece of crap...i find the whole multi-piece design is more inconvenient than anything, and having to use like 25 of...
www.evolutionm.net

A few questions though
1 - I know foxes and older mustangs have a tendency to "parachute" under the hood at high speeds, given that there is not much way for air to escape from the factory hood setup. If an undertray is installed, do I need a hood vent to properly cool the engine?
2 - If I were to extend the undertray past the engine bay area, what areas do i need to leave exposed for cooling? does the T5 need constant air flow or a trans cooler to not grenade itself? Does exhaust need to be exposed to be cooled?
3 - Many people use aluminum sheet for this, and that is probably the route I will take, potentially ABS sheet in areas less prone to heat, or sheet steel in areas that needs more. Carbon fiber would also be neat, especially if I could sell it, but that's high risk high reward for someone like me with little to no experience with composites.
4 - How come noone has done this for these cars yet? is it simply not worth the added weight / trouble in most applications? I've seen front splitters that have a slight undertray but no full length, or underbody trays for the area beside trans tunnel

Paging @escortsportage if he happens to be on here, I know he has experience with road race and splitter DIY (that may also not be his @ but I can't seem to find him in search anywhere)
 

#2
I don't have a lot of guidance for ya but here is what came to mind:

Vulpes5.0 said:
1 - I know foxes and older mustangs have a tendency to "parachute" under the hood at high speeds, given that there is not much way for air to escape from the factory hood setup. If an undertray is installed, do I need a hood vent to properly cool the engine?
Click to expand...
No... You need an air splitter/dam. A big one.

Vulpes5.0 said:
4 - How come noone has done this for these cars yet? is it simply not worth the added weight / trouble in most applications? I've seen front splitters that have a slight undertray but no full length, or underbody trays for the area beside trans tunnel
Click to expand...


I'm going to guess that part of it has to do with how much stuff hangs down below the subframe rails :shrug:

1708458521825.png



The other thing that comes to mind is that if you're hauling so much ass that you need an undertray, the front wheels are probably not touching the pavement. :D
 
#3
Noobz347 said:
I don't have a lot of guidance for ya but here is what came to mind:


No... You need an air splitter/dam. A big one.




I'm going to guess that part of it has to do with how much stuff hangs down below the subframe rails :shrug:

1708458521825.png



The other thing that comes to mind is that if you're hauling so much ass that you need an undertray, the front wheels are probably not touching the pavement. :D
Click to expand...
As in a large air dam to guide air through bumper for cooling? I could probably integrate that into the tray, especially if I already have the bumper dimensions. Only task would be supporting / reinforcing the splitter so it doesn't fold up at high speed

And yes I had that thought too - our cars are already relatively flat from the engine bay back, but the frame rails and things like subframe connectors would need to be factored in as well.

This is definitely more for a track / handling application than drag, though I know foxbodies need a lot of suspension modification to handle well enough for it to even matter

Soon I'll climb under my car with some cardboard and try and brainstorm this a little more, as of right now I'm just spitballing, but I will keep this thread moving eventually. Also trying to consider GT vs LX body kit, I think an undertray would mesh a lot better with the GT ground effects than the exposed pinch welds on LX cars
 
#5
Vulpes5.0 said:
As in a large air dam to guide air through bumper for cooling?
Click to expand...

No, it is directed over the top of the car instead of beneath it.

The size of the opening, the restriction of solid objects in the way, and the differential pressure [behind] the radiator, determines how much air mass is let into the engine bay.

Installing a splitter increases the high pressure area below the radiator opening. More air is forced through the radiator as a result. If more still, is required, I would [then] vent the hood. This has the effect of [decreasing] pressure behind the radiator and [increasing] the differential.


The other high pressure area to consider is the one at the base of the windshield (where a lot of inducted cowls like to place their opening). This can be a help or hinderance depending on what you are after. In the real world, this opening can be an intake or exit for the flow of air depending on your other modifications. Ideally, it should be an exit in most circumstances.
 
