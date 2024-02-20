How to: Make your own undertray (cheap & easy) - EvolutionM - Mitsubishi Lancer and Lancer Evolution Community Evo How Tos / Installations - How to: Make your own undertray (cheap & easy) - After driving with no undertray for about 3 years I finally decided I NEED one. The stock one is a piece of crap...i find the whole multi-piece design is more inconvenient than anything, and having to use like 25 of...

I've been toying with the idea of making an undertray for my foxbody, and potentially selling them on ebay / my own website since I have not been able to find anything similar on the market currently. Eventually I'd like to make a splitter and diffuser as well, but those have already been made (Carter's customs is a good example)I have an engineering background and would love to make something for these cars that improves aerodynamics and efficiency of our cars, as well as keeping the underside protected and clean from road debris.Here is a forum where someone did something similar for their Mitsubishi Evo, and I'd like to follow along the same routeA few questions though1 - I know foxes and older mustangs have a tendency to "parachute" under the hood at high speeds, given that there is not much way for air to escape from the factory hood setup. If an undertray is installed, do I need a hood vent to properly cool the engine?2 - If I were to extend the undertray past the engine bay area, what areas do i need to leave exposed for cooling? does the T5 need constant air flow or a trans cooler to not grenade itself? Does exhaust need to be exposed to be cooled?3 - Many people use aluminum sheet for this, and that is probably the route I will take, potentially ABS sheet in areas less prone to heat, or sheet steel in areas that needs more. Carbon fiber would also be neat, especially if I could sell it, but that's high risk high reward for someone like me with little to no experience with composites.4 - How come noone has done this for these cars yet? is it simply not worth the added weight / trouble in most applications? I've seen front splitters that have a slight undertray but no full length, or underbody trays for the area beside trans tunnelPaging @escortsportage if he happens to be on here, I know he has experience with road race and splitter DIY (that may also not be his @ but I can't seem to find him in search anywhere)