Hi all,
I’ve mustang 95 GT automatic transmission and I’ve found a cobra upper and lower intake, I guess from 1999 cobra (see below images).
I wonder is it possible to make swap (does cobra intake fits into 95 GT automatic) - if your answer is yea what I need to buy more?
If the answer is no, if I had a mustang 99 GT manual would be possible to swap?
I also share my engine image
