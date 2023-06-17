Engine Does the image cobra intake fits into 95 Gt ? (Seller doesn’t know which year the intake)

Hi all,

I’ve mustang 95 GT automatic transmission and I’ve found a cobra upper and lower intake, I guess from 1999 cobra (see below images).

I wonder is it possible to make swap (does cobra intake fits into 95 GT automatic) - if your answer is yea what I need to buy more?

If the answer is no, if I had a mustang 99 GT manual would be possible to swap?

I also share my engine image :)
 

No. The 1996+ cobras have a 4.6L modular engine. Nothing will swap over to your OHV 302 engine.



The 99 cobra intake will not fit a 99GT. You need the cobra specific heads and a few more parts to make that all work. Basically, it’s useless in all but a few specific applications.
 
It’s a ‘99 Cobra intake. The part numbers confirm it as well as one of the tags had a date.

2001 cobra intake is the same or similar. Unsure if same part number or slight revision. But basically bolting it to a 99 or 01 cobra would be the correct application.
 
