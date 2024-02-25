Will a stock dual exhaust system get in the way or make installing sub frame connectors more difficult?
I would like to by pass installing my frame connectors( it was my next project on the car) to installing my new exhaust system so I can get the car moving around a bit, then come back to the sub frame connectors, even giving me the option of having the SF connectors installed by a shop..
Any help here? Thanks
