She's a runner

After not running since the mid 90's I started my 83 up the other day and I actually backed it out onto the driveway...New " rebuilt" Explorer engine, new TKX transmission, new rear end ( housing and gear set) 5 lug upgrade w/ 94 front spindles and 99-04 brakes up front...First turn of the key, nothing, same with the second turn, 3rd turn I got a click, the 4th turn it fired right off..... Open shorty headers so it was a bit loud but it acts like it wants to be a good runner...... I think the starter was a bit sticky from just sitting after I had it rebuilt a year " or so " ago.... I let it warm up and when I was flushing it, I started it 4 or 5 times and let it warm up again.....Flushed the radiator mulitiple times with new distilled water, as the straight distilled water without a T stat fill a month ago got rusty fairly quick, installed the new 180 T stat and put in " not quite" 2 gallons of antifreeze.... I had filled the car with water to check for leaks and did not install a T stat wanting to eliminate any air pockets, so not to have to deal with leaky anti freeze at start up..Thought about washing it, but the driver side door glass has not been installed yet...Moved it back in the garage and have jacked it up and put it back on the Race Ramps. ( you can see them in the pic at the top on my shelf )... Going to install the new brake lines from the firewall union back, hopefully weld in my MM full length frame connectors, and install a new exhaust sytem....Ordered a new welder to " learn " with.... I have helped people weld hundreds of times but have never actually held the stick or the mig nozzle...So wish me luck there..... Worst scenario is hiring someone to weld it up after I get the frame connectors ready to go..... Some great welding videos on you tube.....I do plan on practicing on some metal before I attempt the actual job.... We all started somewhere..