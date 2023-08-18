Fox Make the Notchback Great Again!

8

87cooper

Member
Aug 10, 2023
3
3
13
Boise
#1
I have not enjoyed or driven my car in over 10 yrs and I'm ready to fall back in love with the car. I'm struggling on where to invest on the car ( suspension, paint/body). I can do engines swap etc, but I'm NO paint or body guy. I have zero plans on running at the track and I don't care about leaving the car Original/ OEM. Now that I'm older I can't do cat-less pipes and the drone anymore. I look forward to everyone's feedback and their knowledge.



Items that I'm must have and will buy.

- Terminator X .
- All A/C compontents
- Swap to 5 lug
- New 5 lug wheels and tires
- Caddy front brake kit and taurus rear brakes
- All new Exhaust w/ Catted pipes, shorty headers
- New steel hood


Parts I would like to have:
- K Member
- coilovers
- bolt on subframe connectors
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
New to Mustangs from Central VA
Replies
38
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
Mustang5L5
  • Sticky
Ultimate 5-lug swap thread - new/updated
Replies
31
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
A
Sn95 Gt Rear end in ‘91 Fox 5.0
Replies
4
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
92_DynoFox
92_DynoFox
FastDriver
Just dreamin'
Replies
0
Views
267
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
F
Brakes Sn95 rear brake swap question
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu