I have not enjoyed or driven my car in over 10 yrs and I'm ready to fall back in love with the car. I'm struggling on where to invest on the car ( suspension, paint/body). I can do engines swap etc, but I'm NO paint or body guy. I have zero plans on running at the track and I don't care about leaving the car Original/ OEM. Now that I'm older I can't do cat-less pipes and the drone anymore. I look forward to everyone's feedback and their knowledge.
Items that I'm must have and will buy.
- Terminator X .
- All A/C compontents
- Swap to 5 lug
- New 5 lug wheels and tires
- Caddy front brake kit and taurus rear brakes
- All new Exhaust w/ Catted pipes, shorty headers
- New steel hood
Parts I would like to have:
- K Member
- coilovers
- bolt on subframe connectors
