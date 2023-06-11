Florida cooling

Dec 25, 2020
Florida
Alright I am at the cooling system in putting the 85 back together. Stock bottom end, B202 cam, aluminum heads and fitech injection. I do have a large Griffey radiator. I believe my overheating issue in the past was the coolant flowing too fast and not staying in the radiator long enough so I am also installing a flow resistor.

Biggest question is how many cfm’ s are you running. I seem to remember an engine builder told me 500 cfm for every 100 horse. But I really can’t remember.
 

