The LX had been running great for a couple of months after putting the blower back in service. I was just about to increase the boost a tad with a pulley change but something happened. Shortly after a smidgeon of spirited driving, I noticed a rough and surging idle at the next traffic stop. I look at the wideband and its pegged rich, like 10. I'm guessing the FMU valve got stuck. Is this common? It's a Vortech FMU. I have not yet tried to start it again since limping it home. I wonder if after cooling down it will pop itself back into order.