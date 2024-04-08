Vortech V2 or V3 with 3.73 gears and Long tube headers

Ok the car has 196k miles on and I'm not wanting to rebuild right now as I'm deciding rather I want to build the other car (95) and do a 331 for it. So with the 94 Cobra I'd like to get some more out of it possibly and thinking about a blower. It has 3.73's and bbk 1 5/8th LT's. If anyone has or had that setup post some pics.

Where does the intercooler mount if I decide to go with an intercooler? Also a good safe tune and safe psi I would be comfortable with to get me from 275 rw to around 375 I would be fine with. Or a bigger pulley and 400 would be nice too but the car is a non track weekend street cruiser only for the most part....
 

