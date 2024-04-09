For Sale Ford 42lb injectors set of 8

D

djdilliodon

Member
Mar 24, 2024
8
1
13
NY
#1
Location - Long Island NY

Condition - good

Price -$200 obo

Full set of genuine ford 42lb injectors. All in working order with 1 pintle cap cracked. All caps and o rings should be replaced anyway. Can ship or if local in the Long Island NY area pickup is more then welcomed.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6855.jpeg
    IMG_6855.jpeg
    473.8 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_6854.jpeg
    IMG_6854.jpeg
    521.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6853.jpeg
    IMG_6853.jpeg
    422.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6852.jpeg
    IMG_6852.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 0

