djdilliodon
Member
-
- Mar 24, 2024
-
- 7
-
- 1
-
- 13
Location - Long Island NY
Condition - very good
Price -$200 obo
Just removed from my car as I did the gauges over and wanted them all to match. Works perfectly and in very good condition. $200 shipped obo. I have tons of references, just Google my user name and you’ll have over decade worth. If you are in the Long Island NY area local pickup is fine with me!
