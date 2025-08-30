adimice
Aug 27, 2025
Stroker sbc, mutha thumpa, 200cc dart heads,750 cfm Edelbrock. I’m trying to eliminate as much of the old wiring in the engine bay. This is just a fun project. No AC. Oh yeah, no engine no trans. 350 turbo to come. It’s a roller. Should I get into the harness and eliminate terminal plug ends. The lights and signals and window up and down work. I don’t want to lose those. I was thinking, a switch panel , so I wouldn’t be using the key to start it. Just kind of minimal new wiring. Like what’s on the startup stand. I’ll take a pic tomorrow