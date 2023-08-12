WTW
Take offs from a project car that i recently bought. Wheels are in good shape. A few scuffs but over all 8/9 out of 10. They are 17x8 4 lug. Tires are 245/45/17. They have good treads but are a mixed bunch. Can’t complain for the price. Good for the budget builder.
Would also trade for a steel 2” cowl hood, for my 93 GT, in like new condition.
Located in Mexia TX 76667.
