Foxbody Idle issues

AmericanMuscleEnthusiast
New Member
-
Jun 27, 2023
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
I have a 1991 Lx 5.0 with a AOD transmission.
My Idle issues is whenever I start the car it’ll idle fine. Once I start driving and come to a stop the car will stay in an accelerating feeling. The rpm’s are suppose to drop at 800-900 idle, it’ll stay at 1200rpm at a light/stop sign. If I put the car in park the idle will hang at 1200rpm…Once I kill it and restart it’ll idle fine at 800rpm. Sometimes it won’t do this and idle / drive fine. Randomly the car will revv by itself and drive with me on the brakes. I have a newer IAC from oreillys on there now.
