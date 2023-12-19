Intermittant CEL and idle rpm increase.

9

95export

Member
Dec 18, 2023
3
1
13
Christchurch, New Zealand
#1
Hi everyone.

Car, 1995 GT, stock motor, auto.

Driving to work today car started like normal (700rpm) but 5 mins down the road the CEL came on. I pulled over and noticed increased rpm to about 1200rpm in park.

Stopped the engine, checked the plugs to IAC, Tps, alt, battery, all looked good.

Started the car up, everything back to normal so carried on to work, I noticed the CEL came on as I was passing thru around 1500 rpm, pulled over and again rpm was up at 1200rpm in park.

Got to work with out any hassle but rpm was still up at 1200rpm when I arrived.

Shut the car and down restarted it. Rpm fluctuated between 700 and 900, and with a blip to the throttle it sat back at 1200rpm again.

Tomorrow I'm going to check,
1. TPS readings,
2. Vac lines
3. IAC, give it a clean.
4. Check the manifold upper to lower gasket, and anything else around the area.


I suspect the TPS is on its way out, would this be a fair guess?

Cheers

Chris
 

