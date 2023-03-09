red5.0fox
Member
-
- Dec 1, 2019
-
- 70
-
- 5
-
- 18
Okay.. so I had a thread open about these issues about 4 months ago, however, due to the diagnosing information I've learned (basic/advanced auto electricity class) I am redoing my thread. First things first, I have a 1992 Mustang 5.0 (2.3-5.0 swap) with flowmaster exhaust (no cats), I am 90% sure I have an aftermarket cam, 24lb injectors (and MAF), LMR CAI, GT40 Heads/Intake. Now, for my issues. With MAF plugged in, the car idles great. However, there is absolutely no throttle. Give it gas, it'll practically kill itself and bog out. Even while driving around town, it can't get out of its own way. When you LET OFF the gas (At idle), the RPM then snaps up before settling back down. With the MAF UNPLUGGED it idles like sh*t (Obviously) however, it revs, and accelerates like a DREAMMMM. Before someone pins the surging idle checklist, don't worry, I am familiar, and trying to work on it. First things first out of what I did, was run codes. KOEO got me code 32 (EVP sensor), and code 66 (I think this was the #, it was the MAF voltage). I was going to do KOER codes, but the car literally would not idle, even with MAF plugged in (weird). So, I went ahead with the hand I was dealt. First, I went after the code 32. Removed the EGR sensor, took the EVP sensor off of it (that is what it's called right?) then proceeded to spray out the EGR sensor with brake clean. Tested the plunger to make sure it freely moves, and all good there. So after scouring the forums, I found the test procedures for the sensor, and here are my results: (colors may be different, maybe my wires are dirty)
Pin 46, White/Red .6 Ohms
Pin 26, Black/White .4 Ohms
Pin 27, Black/Green .9 Ohms
I also tested the sensor itself, but I did not record my readings. I do remember they were in spec however. After doing these tests, I had to assume the sensor, and wires are good, so I put it back on (have yet to clear/rerun codes). Next up, was the MAF code. Following the test procedures for the MAF, here were the results I got.
Pin D, Pin 50 1.3 Ohms
Pin C, Pin 9 .3 Ohms
Pins C/D 0L
Pins A/B 0L
(All tests done with MAF connector unplugged)
Now, I dont believe the readings here are correct, but maybe someone could tell me if they are in spec. At this point, the sun had set, and it was time to retreat back into the house. I will go play with it more after work tomorrow, but since I have to wait anyways, I was hoping for some input from everyone here. Thanks y'all!
Pin 46, White/Red .6 Ohms
Pin 26, Black/White .4 Ohms
Pin 27, Black/Green .9 Ohms
I also tested the sensor itself, but I did not record my readings. I do remember they were in spec however. After doing these tests, I had to assume the sensor, and wires are good, so I put it back on (have yet to clear/rerun codes). Next up, was the MAF code. Following the test procedures for the MAF, here were the results I got.
Pin D, Pin 50 1.3 Ohms
Pin C, Pin 9 .3 Ohms
Pins C/D 0L
Pins A/B 0L
(All tests done with MAF connector unplugged)
Now, I dont believe the readings here are correct, but maybe someone could tell me if they are in spec. At this point, the sun had set, and it was time to retreat back into the house. I will go play with it more after work tomorrow, but since I have to wait anyways, I was hoping for some input from everyone here. Thanks y'all!