#3
The weight means nothing on a street car.
May even make things worse considering it's directly over the rear tires.
I see no reason to drive around without a spare tire.
 
#5
Potomus Pete said:
I don't think my 90 LX even came with one. Its a convertible and I never pulled the carpet in the trunk. Could there be one in there
You need to check what’s in the tire well before you get pulled over. There might be a stash of cash or something concealed left over from the previous owner.
 
#8
Mine's not a fox, but it shares the bolt pattern and I'm running fox-body wheels.

I run a full-size Chinese replica pony wheel with a full size tire for a spare. If I'm headed to the track, it takes less than a minute to remove it. Driving a street car without a spare is stupid.
 
#9
I run a spare tire. It weighs 36 lb.


52785950-739E-47DF-8800-3EE7A0099D1A.jpeg
 
#12
Mustang5L5 said:
I started my Kilmat on the spare tire well this morning, but got way too hot way too fast. We’ll finish another day!! …… and then I’ll need to find a five lug spare as you did!
As far as the heat in the NE, I’m fine with it, and that’s why I love the change of seasons. Summer is supposed to be hot!!
 
#15
TripleYellow said:
What did you end up using for a 5-lug spare? I still have my spare but it's 4-lug which doesn't do me much good. I'm driving around with a spare I can't even use.
It’s a Racestar Recluse 18x5. I mounted a 18” temp spare tire to it. Weighs 36#. I have towing with Haggerty, but I wanted something just in case I got a flat and needed to get towed up on a trailer or flatbed on the flat tire. I don't want to ruin the rim/tire.

My cobra 17” spare didn’t clear the brakes, but this does by miles. Should also clear many aftermarket big brake kits which was the reason I went with it. I didn’t want to deal with spacers and such for a spare tire.

153CACF1-26F8-45EC-892A-5EE4B57BC233.jpeg
 
#18
Frome under the car I guess I must have a disk spare.. I think it has never been touched, and I'm not opening it. I have only been towed one time with my AAA. Ignition Control Module. My car has been covered in the garage for almost a year since I rebuilt this Jeep. I miss it, and will change over the registration soon. I did take it around the neighborhood last month and it ran nice.
 
#19
#20
91AOD5.0LX said:
Never leave home without it
87082195-EC08-4B10-B25E-7D121960F3A0.jpeg
That's how mine is in that picture and with the jack and tire iron I bought those new from lmr total weight is 50 pounds
Rdub6 said:
I started my Kilmat on the spare tire well this morning, but got way too hot way too fast. We’ll finish another day!! …… and then I’ll need to find a five lug spare as you did!
As far as the heat in the NE, I’m fine with it, and that’s why I love the change of seasons. Summer is supposed to be hot!!
LMR has a 5 lug spare,
  • 18x5 Rim Size
 
