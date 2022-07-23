Mindseye007
- Oct 21, 2020
- 243
- 41
- 38
Do you drive your foxbody with the spare tire in the back or no? I know it takes 50 pounds off with out one.
Yes. There are aluminum compact spare rims if you want less weight.
You need to check what's in the tire well before you get pulled over. There might be a stash of cash or something concealed left over from the previous owner.
Let us know what you find Pete!!!
I started my Kilmat on the spare tire well this morning, but got way too hot way too fast. We'll finish another day!! …… and then I'll need to find a five lug spare as you did!
Tomorrow I will check, but I;m not pulling the carpet. I pulled the fuel tank and dont remember a bubble under there
What did you end up using for a 5-lug spare? I still have my spare but it's 4-lug which doesn't do me much good. I'm driving around with a spare I can't even use.
What did you end up using for a 5-lug spare? I still have my spare but it's 4-lug which doesn't do me much good. I'm driving around with a spare I can't even use.
How is your AAA card or towing coverage?
That's how mine is in that picture and with the jack and tire iron I bought those brand new from lmr also with a new Spare tire cover and sticker. I also have the original spare tire.
That's how mine is in that picture and with the jack and tire iron I bought those new from lmr total weight is 50 pounds
LMR has a 5 lug spare,
As far as the heat in the NE, I’m fine with it, and that’s why I love the change of seasons. Summer is supposed to be hot!!