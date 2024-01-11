MadSquirrelTech
I'm doing a Terminator X with an On3 turbo kit in my Foxbody (intake manifold is an original Performer RPM). I have the 550-937 kit (not the 937F) and I'm a bit lost on which injectors to get. It seems there are either EV1 or EV6 injectors (I think the Terminator X comes with EV1 plugs), and I know you can get plug adapters if needed, but I seem to recall the body or reach was a little different between EV1 and EV6 injectors. LMR shows both for the 86-93 years, so I'm a bit unsure. I'm planning to go with 47lb injectors, but want to make sure they will fit my intake/fuel rail.
SO, is there a physical difference between EV1 or EV6 injectors?
Thanks
(picture, cuz why not)
