Frame rail rust repair

Finally getting around to fix this. Driver's side is much worse, passenger is only a small section. Just wanted to share some pictures of what it looks like. Today we dropped the K-Member, tomorrow we make the repairs and try to turn the car back into a roller. Here are some pictures:

View from the wheelwell
1690080010503.png


1690080046383.png


View from the engine compartment, we had already cut a viewing window
1690080118848.png


Inside view looking towards the front
1690080167020.png


Looking towards the rear
1690080219932.png


Here are the bolts that were holding the K-Member to the frame rail
1690080320691.png
 

