Frame rail rust repair

Finally getting around to fix this. Driver's side is much worse, passenger is only a small section. Just wanted to share some pictures of what it looks like. Today we dropped the K-Member, tomorrow we make the repairs and try to turn the car back into a roller. Here are some pictures:
View from the wheelwell
View from the engine compartment, we had already cut a viewing window
Inside view looking towards the front
Looking towards the rear
Here are the bolts that were holding the K-Member to the frame rail
