Front Brake Cooling

91 Black Hole
Aug 15, 2023
HI All,
I have a 91 LX Coupe that I am using for HPDE and TT. As I am progressing up the intermediate ranks I am needing to have to add cooling to my front brakes. I am using factory front discs with Hawk HP+ pads. I have MM Koni yellow coilover kit, MM caster camber plates and a stock K member for my front suspension. I tried drilled and slotted rotors with the results that can be expected.
I am not in a position at this time make a brake upgrade but am going to budget for that in the future. For now I would like to use blank rotors and add cooling until I can afford the upgrade. I feel that even after I upgrade the brakes I am going to need cooling ducts anyway and it is something I can afford to do at this time.
I have been doing web research and can't find any easy solutions so I realize I am going to have to fabricate something myself. I have pretty good fab skills and feel this is something I can accomplish. I am hoping someone here has done this before and give me some helpful hints on how to proceed. Much easier to learn from others than to use the "learn how not to do it method".
The beginner thanks the pro's in advance!
