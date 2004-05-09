front coil spring install

Looking at the picture it looks like the spring in in the barch at the back. When I did my Eibachs I couldnt even get it in that far and had to rent a compressor. On springs I had done before though and got it like you do in the picture I had the same problem of the spring wanting to walk out of the perch when you jack it back up. I just took a good sized prybar and put it in the pront of the perch and pryed against the spring to keep pressure on it until it got to where it couldnt come forward. It helps to have a buddy handy for this and its probably not the safest method, but I have done it a couple of times with no problem. If you do use a compressor, get the inside the spring kind and I had to stack about 4" worth of big nuts on the althread part of the compressor of it will bottom out on the upper spring perch prety quick.