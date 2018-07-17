Thanks that help!



I have a couple problems/questions.



1. For the fuel door release, is it 2 y/g wires that go into the connector and one pk/wt? These wires have been cut off the connector for the fuel door release and I don't have the connector. If I separate the y/g wires my dome light does not work only for passenger side door. If I connect them back together, touch one side to the fuel door release and the other side with the pk/wt the fuel door opens.



2. What the best way to Jimmy rig a connector for the fuel door release since mine has been cut off so I can get these wires connected to the button/ switch?



3. The prongs/electrical connections have been broken off my trunk release button so I acnt tell if it works. I have it disassembled and I scan se where new prongs/connections can be inserted. Can new prongs be purchased or made? Or what is the best work around here?



I can provide pics of my description is hazy.



Thanks again!