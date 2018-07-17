flashback87
Can some one tell me what colors are the wires for the fuel door release button and hatch release button in the glove box?
It's an 87 gt.
Thanks!
That would be helpful... thanks!I've got the '87 wiring diagrams. I can post the info up later tonight if I can remember to go snap a pic
1. For the fuel door release, is it 2 y/g wires that go into the connector and one pk/wt? These wires have been cut off the connector for the fuel door release and I don't have the connector. If I separate the y/g wires my dome light does not work only for passenger side door. If I connect them back together, touch one side to the fuel door release and the other side with the pk/wt the fuel door opens.
3. The prongs/electrical connections have been broken off my trunk release button so I acnt tell if it works. I have it disassembled and I scan se where new prongs/connections can be inserted. Can new prongs be purchased or made? Or what is the best work around here?
Awesome... thanks! So, the 2 g/y wires are together.This should show you what you need to know
Awkward place to get a pic
Spade connectors will probably be my best bet or finding a car with the same fuel door release button and cut the connector off of that.
if you put 12 volts to the red wire on the connector it will release the fuel door and if you put 12 to the green it will backfeed the system and sound the door buzzerThanks that help!
I have a couple problems/questions.
2. What the best way to Jimmy rig a connector for the fuel door release since mine has been cut off so I can get these wires connected to the button/ switch?
3. The prongs/electrical connections have been broken off my trunk release button so I acnt tell if it works. I have it disassembled and I scan se where new prongs/connections can be inserted. Can new prongs be purchased or made? Or what is the best work around here?
I can provide pics of my description is hazy.
Thanks again!