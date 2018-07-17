Electrical Fuel and hatch release button wiring

  • Sponsors (?)


#4
Mustang5L5 said:
I've got the '87 wiring diagrams. I can post the info up later tonight if I can remember to go snap a pic
Click to expand...
That would be helpful... thanks!
The wiring diagram in the Haynes manual 9nky has the fuel door release and not the hatch release. I have a connector unplugged in the glove box and I want to make sure it is the right one.

I believe the fuel door release is green and yellow.
 
#5
Hatch release

White/pink and pink/yellow
IMG_8770.JPG



Fuel door

Light green/yellow and white/pink
IMG_8771.JPG



Snag one of these off eBay or a copy off rockauto.com. Great reseource to have

IMG_8772.JPG
 
Last edited:
#6
Thanks that help!

I have a couple problems/questions.

1. For the fuel door release, is it 2 y/g wires that go into the connector and one pk/wt? These wires have been cut off the connector for the fuel door release and I don't have the connector. If I separate the y/g wires my dome light does not work only for passenger side door. If I connect them back together, touch one side to the fuel door release and the other side with the pk/wt the fuel door opens.

2. What the best way to Jimmy rig a connector for the fuel door release since mine has been cut off so I can get these wires connected to the button/ switch?

3. The prongs/electrical connections have been broken off my trunk release button so I acnt tell if it works. I have it disassembled and I scan se where new prongs/connections can be inserted. Can new prongs be purchased or made? Or what is the best work around here?

I can provide pics of my description is hazy.

Thanks again!
 
#8
flashback87 said:
1. For the fuel door release, is it 2 y/g wires that go into the connector and one pk/wt? These wires have been cut off the connector for the fuel door release and I don't have the connector. If I separate the y/g wires my dome light does not work only for passenger side door. If I connect them back together, touch one side to the fuel door release and the other side with the pk/wt the fuel door opens.
Click to expand...

The Y/G wire seems to come off the fuse block, so it's possible it powers a few items. I don't have the wiring diagram here in front of me, but Ford frequently hopscotched power wires from one item to another. I could look tonight, but having two wires on one side would seem to be correct as those wires are always together and therefor feed other devices like the dome light.

3. The prongs/electrical connections have been broken off my trunk release button so I acnt tell if it works. I have it disassembled and I scan se where new prongs/connections can be inserted. Can new prongs be purchased or made? Or what is the best work around here?
Click to expand...

https://www.americanmuscle.com/trunk-release-switch-foxbody.html
 
#10
Mustang5L5 said:
This should show you what you need to know

Awkward place to get a pic

IMG_8785.JPG
Click to expand...
Awesome... thanks! So, the 2 g/y wires are together.

I just need to figure out how to connect them to fuel door release switch since the connector has been cut off.

Spade connectors will probably be my best bet or finding a car with the same fuel door release button and cut the connector off of that.

At least my hatch release button works now!

Thanks again! This was a big help!
 
#11
flashback87 said:
Spade connectors will probably be my best bet or finding a car with the same fuel door release button and cut the connector off of that.
Click to expand...

Crimped spade connector will work fine. You could add some heat shrink before crimping and then cover the blade connector before connecting.

Look ahead to prevent stress on the connection and zip tie the wires to something and leave some slack in the wire between the zip tie and the button.

You can order new buttons from the restoration sites. I am like you and will repair the original part when possible. (So order the new button and swap the internals and use the original housing.

Snipping the OEM connector at a junkyard is not a bad idea. You can buy the terminations that fit inside the housing and avoid splicing it you want to keep the original look.
 
#13
flashback87 said:
Thanks that help!

I have a couple problems/questions.

1. For the fuel door release, is it 2 y/g wires that go into the connector and one pk/wt? These wires have been cut off the connector for the fuel door release and I don't have the connector. If I separate the y/g wires my dome light does not work only for passenger side door. If I connect them back together, touch one side to the fuel door release and the other side with the pk/wt the fuel door opens.

2. What the best way to Jimmy rig a connector for the fuel door release since mine has been cut off so I can get these wires connected to the button/ switch?

3. The prongs/electrical connections have been broken off my trunk release button so I acnt tell if it works. I have it disassembled and I scan se where new prongs/connections can be inserted. Can new prongs be purchased or made? Or what is the best work around here?

I can provide pics of my description is hazy.

Thanks again!
Click to expand...
if you put 12 volts to the red wire on the connector it will release the fuel door and if you put 12 to the green it will backfeed the system and sound the door buzzer
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Resolved Bracket for trunk release button
Replies
4
Views
615
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Steve6482
S
R
89 supercharged LX idle/running issues
Replies
3
Views
293
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Robertstang
R
V
Drivetrain Clutch Cable too Short?!
Replies
9
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vpap1
V
BotchedNotch
Fuel AFR is driving me nuts
Replies
3
Views
277
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Yyhoop
Resolved Ooops, Need Help.. Fuel Pump Relay Hot wire Snagged and Cooked
Replies
5
Views
978
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Yyhoop
Yyhoop
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu