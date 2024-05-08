Fuel filter relocation?

I recently picked up a 84 fox. Don’t know much about it but it’s not stock from the looks of it. Been going through replacing the fuel system due to it sitting for over 10 years. It was pretty rusty in there. Figured I’d replace the fuel filter along with everything else but I can’t seem to find it. It’s not in the stock location. I’ve followed the lines from the tank to the schrader valve and nothing. My buddy tonight said maybe the fuel filter is connected to the fuel rail? Is that an option? I don’t have a picture but there is something that resembles what might be a fuel filter connected to the fuel rail on the left side towards the back of the engine. Is that what I’m looking for? Any help helps. I can add more pictures tomorrow
 

An 84 Fox? Is that correct?

That engine and harness are all out of an 87+. I mean... I've seen swaps before the the A/C and smog too? :O_o:
84 Mustangs came from the factory with a carburetor.

Mods I see:

C&L elbow and filter
Cobra upper and lower
Brand X Caster/Camber plates


What's the rest of the car look like?



Is this the "thing" you're referring to?

1715145499981.png


I blew up the image and I still can't tell what it is :shrug:

Maybe somebody else will recognize it.

1715145613713.png
 
