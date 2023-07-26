Electrical Fuel gauge hates me

Jan 12, 2021
Been working in this car for a bit and didnt notice that my fuel gauge decides to go past empty when put into ignition, is it possible to diagnose from the video or will i need to test the electrical tomorrow to find it that way, also the plug for the fuel level sensor (I know thats not the term) is it possible to remove it for testing without dropping my fuel tank, I haven't really checked but its 90 out and im going back inside after fighting with this car all day. Thanks also the video is zipped because either im an idiot or the website wont let me post .mp4 files
 

