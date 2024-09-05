Fuse link bad?

what causes a fuse link to go bad? Reason I’m asking is my car has been shutting off. Installed new distbutor today(this morning). It started set timming spout out & now it’s doing a crank no start. Looking for voltage( while crank start is there) I busted out the meter. I do have 12 v injector,at the ignition switch,at the red/green wire on tfi connector,but this time I’m getting 11.3 volts at the coil +. I was getting 12 bolts before when car would just shut off. Can it be that the fuse link was bad then made it worse by cranking? I know sounds stupid but only other thing I did was move/wiggeld the harness in the back where the lights are . Can the coil just be bad?It’s a 89 5.0 coupe t5. Still unresolved from the shut off on hiway but I was getting 12 at the coil then but can it be that it was an intermittent maybe loosing the 12 at the coil & now I lost it completely? Or might I have 2 issues?