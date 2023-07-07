If you are going to drop the tank now would be the time to think about a new sock filter for the fuel pump and possibly a new fuel pump if the one in the tank is old or original. I would also replace the vent check valve and the seal for it as its just a pain and time consuming to drop the tank. I just completely reworked that fuel system on my Coupe so I have the part numbers handy:



Fuel tank filler neck grommet from AutoZone - Spectra Premium Fuel Filler Neck Seal, P/N FNA03

Fuel pump hanger (also works on the fuel sending unit) lock ring and seal from AutoZone - Spectra Premium Fuel Tank Lock Ring, P/N LO03

Fuel pump strainer for Walbro 190 or 255 lph pump - Walbro P/N 125-157

Fuel pump strainer for stock pump - Spectra Premium P/N STR44

Fuel vapor valve -E7DZ-9B593-A

Fuel vapor valve seal - F6TZ-9B076-AA



I put the fuel pump strainer part numbers for aftermarket Walbro pump and the one for the stock pump. Not sure if they are different so wanted to post both. Hope this helps.