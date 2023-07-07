Gas tank

Hi all I have 95 gt automatic transmission.

I don’t know what is named, that I marked with red. There is coming leaking gasoline. I would like to replace it but unfortunately I don’t know the name to order from rockauto.

Could you please say what does it call
 

If you are going to drop the tank now would be the time to think about a new sock filter for the fuel pump and possibly a new fuel pump if the one in the tank is old or original. I would also replace the vent check valve and the seal for it as its just a pain and time consuming to drop the tank. I just completely reworked that fuel system on my Coupe so I have the part numbers handy:

Fuel tank filler neck grommet from AutoZone - Spectra Premium Fuel Filler Neck Seal, P/N FNA03
Fuel pump hanger (also works on the fuel sending unit) lock ring and seal from AutoZone - Spectra Premium Fuel Tank Lock Ring, P/N LO03
Fuel pump strainer for Walbro 190 or 255 lph pump - Walbro P/N 125-157
Fuel pump strainer for stock pump - Spectra Premium P/N STR44
Fuel vapor valve -E7DZ-9B593-A
Fuel vapor valve seal - F6TZ-9B076-AA

I put the fuel pump strainer part numbers for aftermarket Walbro pump and the one for the stock pump. Not sure if they are different so wanted to post both. Hope this helps.
 
Thank you aerocoupe and all i hope I can find the parts that you’ve mentioned.

I do consider to sell my GT and by a 95 cobra :) maybe i might not to need change all the parts that you’ve mentioned (neck is might enough )

If I’m going to change I will like to get your advice of alternative parts - if there is not shipping to Sweden
 
