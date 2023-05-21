Gauge panel plastic polish

Oct 4, 2020
Florida
I was installing my new plastic gauge cover I purchased a year or so ago.... Its been in its sleeve the whole time, but as I was cleaning it seems as if there is what looks like condensation on it that wont come off..... I am sure I am being picky here but .....

An recommendations on here for a plastic polish to use to clean this with?? I haven't done this in years and wondered if there were some new products that any one could suggest?? Thanks
 

