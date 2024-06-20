General engine ID for bolt on upgrades

2

2stroke1971

New Member
Dec 16, 2016
2
0
1
#1
I bought an 89 gt thats in original conditon. I am pulling the engine to address the shock tower issues. The motor runs well but while i have it out i am going to tear it down. At the very least, a stock rebuild but maybe a stroker kit.

In the realm of junkyard bolt ons like the gt40 heads, intake etc…it seems that i might just come across affordable whole used engines more easily than finding the right explorer or SN in the junkyard these days. (Ive seen some engines already) they dont always say what they are from and some sellers say they dont know. I see it has two intake ports…what’s up with that vs the single one on my GT?

Can anyone tell me what style engine this one is and if it has the GT40 style intake or heads?
Thanks in advance!
IMG_0902.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
331cI computer chip
Replies
4
Views
476
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
9
94 GT 351 Windsor Swap
Replies
0
Views
683
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
996stang
9
BigSlappy
Making Power with EFI SD
Replies
6
Views
960
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
Jacobn4056.
Ford Boss 302 Block
Replies
13
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
O
Engine upgrades?
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
WhiteCobra95
WhiteCobra95
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu